'Check on friends and family': Sask. residents encouraged to keep safety top of mind amidst heat wave

Environment Canada has issued heat warnings for most areas of the province, as intense heat and humidity sweep across Saskatchewan. While one paramedic is reminding the public to be prepared.

"Finding some shade, take plenty of rest breaks, drink plenty of fluids. Don’t forget your hat, sun screen, sun glasses," Lyle Karasiuk, director of public affairs with Parkland Ambulance told CTV News.

Temperatures are well above seasonal. According to Environment Canada, the average high for this time of year is around 21 degrees Celsius, while it forecasts a humidity index of 38 degrees for the next few days.

"If you start to feel dizzy, lightheaded, confused…time to head indoors," Karasiuk said.

A hot and humid air mass is bringing daytime highs in the low thirties and overnight lows in the upper teens or low twenties to parts of the prairies, according to Environment Canada.

“Please check on your neighbours during these heat emergencies. Do check on your family and friends,” Karasiuk said.

City of Prince Albert parks manager Tim Yeaman said the city plans to have all of the spray parks open by the end of the week.

“I really do think they’re the heart of the community, and certainly make it easier for the community to be able to cool down,” Yeaman said in an interview with CTV News

"We do have segments of our community that can't always afford to go to a waterpark or go to a swimming pool and these are free to the public,” he said.

Environment Canada notes heat warnings are issued when there's an increased health risk.

Karasiuk encourages people who are experiencing a heat-related illness to call the 811 health line.

“But if you are certainly concerned and suffering what you believe is a true heat emergency, call 911 and get the help that you need,” he said.