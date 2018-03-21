

A class trip to Table Mountain was cut short for about 100 Warman Elementary School students following a bus crash on Highway 16 outside Borden, Sask.

Two charter buses were en route to the ski hill when one of them was involved in a collision with a half-ton truck and went into the ditch just before 8 a.m. No students or staff were injured.

Visibility on the highway was affected by fog at the time of the crash, but neither the Prairie Spirit School Division or RCMP have confirmed fog was a factor in the crash.

The students were taken back to the Warman school on the other bus or with parents who were also driving to the ski hill, and given the option of remaining at school or going home.