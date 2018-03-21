Charter bus carrying Warman elementary students crashes on Highway 16
A bus sits along the side of Highway 16 outside Borden, Sask., after a crash Wednesday, March 21, 2018. (Jennifer Jellicoe)
CTV Saskatoon
Published Wednesday, March 21, 2018 12:29PM CST
A class trip to Table Mountain was cut short for about 100 Warman Elementary School students following a bus crash on Highway 16 outside Borden, Sask.
Two charter buses were en route to the ski hill when one of them was involved in a collision with a half-ton truck and went into the ditch just before 8 a.m. No students or staff were injured.
Visibility on the highway was affected by fog at the time of the crash, but neither the Prairie Spirit School Division or RCMP have confirmed fog was a factor in the crash.
The students were taken back to the Warman school on the other bus or with parents who were also driving to the ski hill, and given the option of remaining at school or going home.
More Stories
- Charter bus carrying Warman elementary students crashes on Highway 16
- Pond death of 5-year-old Saskatoon boy accidental: chief coroner
- Lajray Gordon found guilty of manslaughter
- New Sask. lieutenant-governor sworn in
- Saskatchewan says no summit necessary with Alberta over licence plate dispute
- Four charged in 2016 death of missing man from Kinistino area
- Bride-to-be says limousine service leaving her in limbo 1
- Indigenous groups look to enter the hemp and cannabis industry 1