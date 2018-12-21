

Carla Shynkaruk, CTV Saskatoon





Charities that are not meeting their holiday fundraising goals are hoping for a big weekend.

The Salvation Army is about $53,000 below its target for the season while the Saskatoon Food Bank is still working towards its goal of 500,000 pounds of food and $500,000.

Both organizations are hopeful they will get to their goal this before the holidays are up.

"Saskatoon is such a caring community and and every dollar counts. We have donors coming in with $5 and who used the food bank years ago and may be living on a fixed income and really want to make a difference," Deborah Hamp with the Saskatoon Food Bank tells CTV News.

The Salvation Army is collecting donations until 2 p.m. on Christmas Eve while the United Way and the food bank are now taking online donations.