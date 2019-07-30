

CTV Saskatoon





The RCMP says charges are pending after a vehicle crashed into a ministry truck hauling signage in a construction zone near Delmas, Sask.

Officers were called to the crash on Highway 16 west of Delmas around 2:30 p.m. on Monday. According to the RCMP, there was a work zone set up by the Ministry of Highways, with signage and equipment indicating a construction zone.

A vehicle was travelling eastbound when it hit a highway signage trailer and caused significant damage, the RCMP said in a news release. The driver of the ministry vehicle was treated at the scene for minor injuries. The 26-year-old woman driving the other vehicle was taken to Battlefords Union Hospital, where she was treated for non-life-threatening injuries and released.

The RCMP says there will likely be charges after the investigation wraps up.

Drivers are reminded to slow down and pay attention to signage in construction zones, which have a maximum speed of 60 kilometres per hour.