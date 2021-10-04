Advertisement
Charges pending after police tactical unit responds to Saskatoon home
Published Monday, October 4, 2021 1:43PM CST Last Updated Monday, October 4, 2021 3:39PM CST
(File photo)
Share:
SASKATOON -- Members of Saskatoon Police Service’s tactical team responded Monday morning to a home in the 300 block Avenue S South.
According to a news release, police received a report of threats being made and believed that a firearm may have been involved.
The officers cleared the home and did not find a gun, the release said.
A male is in custody and charges are pending, police say.