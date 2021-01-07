SASKATOON -- Saskatoon police have laid charges against three people in connection to the death of a 14-year-old boy last month.

The boy died after an altercation that broke out during a break and enter at a home on Avenue R South.

A 17-year-old boy and an 18-year-old man have been arrested and face charges including manslaughter.

Paul Joseph Nicotine, 26, has also been charged with manslaughter but hasn't been arrested.

Police say he's also wanted for charges unrelated to the 14-year-old's death.