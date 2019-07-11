Impaired driving charges have been laid following a deadly highway crash that killed an 11-year-old girl in 2018, just four days before Christmas.

Court documents show 32-year-old Anthony McClelland from Martensville faces nine charges in relation to a crash Dec. 21 at Highway 305 and Highway 11 near Warman that claimed the life of Sophie Schnurr and injured Grace Schnurr.

The charges against McClelland include impaired driving, dangerous driving causing death and bodily harm, impaired driving causing death and bodily harm and driving with a blood alcohol level higher than the legal limit.

In a news release following the collision, RCMP said a white half-ton truck was hit by a blue half-ton truck on Highway 305. The accident happened just before 7 p.m.

In her obituary, Schnurr was described as someone who loved baking and going to the lake with her grandparents, had a zest for life and was studious.

McClelland’s next court appearance is scheduled for Aug. 7.