A man has been charged in connection with what RCMP say was as a “hunting fatality” near a north-central Saskatchewan village earlier this year.

The 22-year-old, from Prince Albert, was arrested Thursday by Nipawin RCMP in relation to the death of Jordan Darchuk.

Darchuk, 23 years old and also from Prince Albert, was pronounced dead after emergency crews were called Sept. 16 to a field about 10 kilometres south of Weirdale. RCMP have not yet released details of the autopsy, but said after the incident he died of an “apparent gunshot wound.”

Darchuk and the accused, who’s charged with criminal negligence causing death and three firearms offences, did not know each other, Mounties said in a news release in September. The two men had been hunting separately in the area when a gun was fired.

Police said the other man remained at the scene and reported the incident to officers.

The accused was scheduled to appear in Nipawin Provincial Court Friday morning.