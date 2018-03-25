Charges laid in armed robbery
CTV Saskatoon
Published Sunday, March 25, 2018 7:16PM CST
Last Updated Sunday, March 25, 2018 7:29PM CST
A man, 18, and a boy, 13, are facing charges following an armed robbery early Saturday morning.
It happened just after 1:30 a.m. at a business on the 400 block of 3rd Avenue north.
Three people entered the store, with one reported to have a butcher knife. The suspects left with an undisclosed amount of money.
No one was injured.
Two were later arrested and charged with robbery. Both are from Saskatoon. Police continue to look for more possible suspects.
Police ask anyone with information to call Crime Stoppers.
