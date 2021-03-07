SASKATOON -- Two people were taken to hospital after an assault in Saskatoon’s College Park neighbourhood.

At around 7:45 p.m., on March 6 police were called to the 100 block of Carleton Drive for reports that a man assaulted two people with a knife, police said in a news release.

A 42-year-old woman and a 34-year-old man were taken to the hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries. The male suspect fled the scene, police said.

Saskatoon police located the suspect, a 21-year-old man, nearby and charged him with two counts of aggravated assault.