A man who Saskatoon police say damaged a city grader and barricaded himself inside his Holliston-area home is facing a handful of charges.

The 46-year-old is charged with mischief and several weapon possession offences. Police allege he threw an incendiary — flammable — device at a grader, tried to damage the grader with a baseball bat, charged at a city street sweeper and ran from police, before the eventual standoff.

The initial call — a report about a man damaging the grader — came in to police at about 7:30 a.m.

It’s unclear if the grader started on fire, but police said in a news release the grader’s operator fled the scene unharmed.

The man, a short time later, then ran at a street sweeper that was called to clear the debris from the grader damage, but he stopped and fled when he saw police.

The standoff began at about 3 p.m. when police determined he was barricaded inside his residence, on the 1500 block of Hilliard Street East. He was taken into custody roughly eight hours later, at about 11 p.m., after tactical officers entered the home.

An explosives disposal robot was sent to the scene, and police dogs, patrol officers, crisis negotiators and firefighters also responded.

Police said officers fired a bean-bag round as they apprehended the man. He was examined by paramedics on scene before he was taken to hospital with a minor injury.

He was in Saskatoon police detention as of Thursday morning.

Officers are still investigating.