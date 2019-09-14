

CTV News Saskatoon





Saskatoon police deployed a Conduct Energy Weapon (CEW) on Friday evening after a 25 year old man assaulted an officer.

Shortly after 9 p.m. police were asked to do a welfare check on a man in the 200 block of Herold Terr. When officers arrived it was clear that the man was experiencing “psychosis.” Police tried to take the man into custody to get medical assistance when the man because violent and injured both officers.

SPS deployed a CEW but it has no impact on the man. An additional three officers were needed to take the man into custody.

He was transported by hospital by Medavie Health Services. Officers sustained minor injuries.

The man is facing two charges of assaulting a police officer.