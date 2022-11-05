Charges downgraded in Saskatoon woman’s death
The Saskatoon Police Service (SPS) has arrested and charged a 22-year-old woman after another woman died after receiving serious injuries.
The suspect was originally charged with second degree murder, but will now face manslaughter charges. She is expected to appear before a Justice of the Peace Saturday evening.
Police were called out to a business in the 200 block of 3rd Avenue South around 2:40 a.m. on Saturday, Nov. 5.
When they arrived they found a 23-year-old woman with life-threatening injuries.
“Despite lifesaving efforts by the responding officers and Medavie Health Services West, she died,” SPS said in a news release.
Police say the two women were known to each other.
The investigation is currently ongoing, according to SPS.
Anyone with information or cell phone video of the incident has been asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.
