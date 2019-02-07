

CTV Saskatoon





Charges against two Saskatoon police officers charged with assault have been dropped.

Cst. Cailin Link and Cst. Angela McEwen were charged after a man the pair arrested in November 2017 filed a complaint against them.

The man was arrested for obstructing officers. No one was hurt in the incident.

Both constables were placed on administrative duties when the charges were laid but they have since returned to regular duties.