A charge laid against a man after an assault at the Saskatoon Correctional Centre sent one inmate to hospital has been upgraded, five months after the inmate’s death.

The 29-year-old was one of two men charged with aggravated assault after the Oct. 23, 2017, incident, and on Wednesday the charge against him was upgraded to manslaughter, according to police.

The 41-year-old inmate critically injured in the alleged assault, Cornell Henry, died in hospital 10 days after the incident.

He was on remand at the prison at the time of the assault. His charges were withdrawn two days before his death, according to a Ministry of Justice spokesperson, who noted Henry’s condition was a factor in the decision to withdraw.

The accused now facing a manslaughter charge is next scheduled to appear in court April 24, police said in a news release.

The other man is set to appear in court April 19.