A social media post by a father in Florida is hitting home for dads across North America.

Donte Palmer posted a picture of him changing his child while squatting in a bathroom.

The photo has sparked a conversation in Saskatoon about the need for more baby change tables.

“Cultures have changed right, so more people have different schedules of moms and dads splitting the workloads. Dads are taking kids more, that’s just the reality,” said Layne Ardell, a Saskatoon father of two, soon to be three.

Ardell made it a point to have more change tables installed at Prairie Meats, where he works as an executive chef.

Jerry’s Artisan Burgers and Gelato, a Saskatoon family restaurant, also offers baby change tables in the male washroom. The owner said when he first opened his restaurant, he was a new father himself and adding change tables was a natural addition.

“What would we want as a parent? That includes proper facilities to wash hands and to do it safely, cleanly and frankly easily,” Jerry Kristian said.

Kristian recalls some awkward experiences of his own.

“In an airport waiting lounge, getting dirty looks and snickers. What are you supposed to do?”

Palmer’s photo has sparked thousands of online comments from fathers around the world echoing the struggle to change their baby’s diaper in a public place.

The Florida dad is encouraging fathers to post a picture of their own awkward experience changing diapers when they’re out – with the ambition to have more change tables installed in men facilities.