SASKATOON --New rules for cyclists could be on the way as a city committee is expected to look at changes to Saskatoon’s bicycle bylaw.

The transportation committee is being asked to endorse amendments to the bicycle bylaw proposed by city administration.

Under the new bylaw, no cyclists over the age of 14 would be allowed on sidewalks unless it’s noted by signs or markings as a “shared-use path.” Cyclists would no longer be required to dismount their bicycle when using a sidewalk to cross a bridge.

Helmets would not be mandatory under the new bicycle bylaw, despite support for it from a number of organizations. City administration says it wants to ensure people who want to cycle throughout the city are not faced with barriers.

“Verbal support for continuing to encourage the use of helmets, but not mandatory use, was also received from the Greater Saskatoon Catholic School Board and the Saskatoon Public School Board. The primary reason expressed for encouraging the use of helmets, but not making them mandatory, was to not increase economic barriers to cycling,” a report from city administration reads.

The changes could also impact drivers.

The new bylaw says a vehicle overtaking a cyclist on a street with one traffic lane in the direction of travel must “as nearly as may be practical” keep at least one meter away from the bicycle. The one meter buffer zone must be maintained until the vehicle has safely passed the bicycle.

The bylaw is on the agenda for the next transportation committee meeting on Monday at City Hall.