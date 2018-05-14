An operations review report is suggesting more police officers are needed to patrol Saskatoon streets.

The report says the city’s police service has a below-average ratio of police to population, and a higher-than-average number of crimes per officer. It also says the Crime Severity Index for Saskatoon is higher than the national average.

It suggests raising the Patrol Availability Factor, the percentage of on-duty time in which officers are available for proactive problem solving and crime prevention verses responding to calls.

It says in 2015, the overall PAF for all police units was 27.5 per cent, which is lower than in 2004. It says PAF figures are lowest on Saturdays, which are sometimes the busiest for officers. The operations review says increasing the PAF to 40 percent would require an increase in staffing of 30 per cent under the current deployment model.

The report suggests changes be made to the deployment model to increase patrol time for officers. It recommends adding a second layer of deployment for busier periods, and for training time to be scheduled so it does not impact day-to-day deployment. The report also proposes aligning shifts to reflect a 40-hour work week to avoid creating earned days off. A more rational deployment model will require a renegotiation of agreements.

It says changing methods of policing and the structure of the police service can also improve patrol availability.

“In consultation with the community, the board, and the city, the SPS must seek an equitable balance of service delivery versus costs,” the report reads.

Other recommendations in the report have already been implemented. This year, police began piloting a Telephone Response Unit. The service has also added an access and privacy officer with staff that report to legal services.

The review also touched on the demographics of the police force noting it has “one of the highest ratios of female officers.”

The operations review is expected to be tabled at the next board of police commissioners meeting on Thursday.