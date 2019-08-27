

CTV News Saskatoon





The Greater Saskatoon Chamber of Commerce says it opposes the city's Saskatoon’s Low Emissions Community Plan.

“Our membership is concerned about the increased tax burden and costs associated with the new retrofits for energy efficient upgrades,” President and CEO Darla Lindbjerg said in a news release.

“They worry that mandating these initiatives will result in more government red tape.”

The plan recommends 40 actions with a goal of reducing the city’s greenhouse gas emissions by 80 per cent by 2050. City Council voted to implement the first steps of the plan on Monday.

While the chamber says it recognizes the importance of fighting climate change, Lindbjerg agrees with Chris Guerette, the Saskatoon and Region Home Builders’ Association CEO, who has said the city should not get ahead of the National Building Code. It will be published again in 2020 and put into effect in 2021.

“It is our belief that the City of Saskatoon should not duplicate the work of the experts in establishing design and construction standards, including energy efficiency for housing. This will create more unnecessary work, bogging down the administration and creating more inefficiencies,” Lindbjerg said.