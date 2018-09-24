Chages laid after Deschambault Lake home invasion
(File photo)
CTV Saskatoon
Published Monday, September 24, 2018 3:35PM CST
Seven people have been charged after a home invasion in Deschambault Lake.
The incident happened Sept. 21, RCMP said in a news release.
When officers arrived they found three males who had been assaulted and severe damage to the property, including smashed windows and glass around the home.
The seven people are charged with various mischief, assault and weapons charges, among others.
The investigation continues.