SASKATOON -- On Monday, the Canadian Football League officially cancelled the 2020 regular season and playoffs due to the COVID-19 pandemic, and the affects are already being felt by a Saskatoon production company.

“Without the sports revenues from [the] CFL, I'm basically hoping to break even, even if everything else comes back to normal,” said George Hupka, who owns Downstream Pictures, a television and film production company in Saskatoon.

“We do preseason things for TSN, we do features usually throughout the season, so we'd be doing features on [Saskatchewan Roughrider] players, and then the playoffs and Grey Cup. We've done the ‘Journey to the Grey Cup’ documentaries every year.”

Hupka says the amount of money he would make from TSN for his freelance coverage of the CFL ended up being his net profit from all of last year.

“We usually provide about half a dozen crew people, a bunch of camera equipment, so if I look at it in terms of dollars lost, the amount of money I make on just Grey Cup week probably pays the rent for my office for the year.”

Hupka says the cancellation will have an affect on production companies and workers across the country.

"When you think about a typical CFL football game, there's going to be 40 to 50 people working on that crew," he said.

“Sure there's only a couple of games a week, but that's the regular work. It's not just one day's worth of work—for a lot of the crew they have to go in and set everything up, and take everything down, and there's game day, and there's features that are filmed ahead of time.”

While he is disappointed at the way things have turned out in 2020, he believes cancelling the CFL season is the right move in the long term.

“By aggressively saying, ‘Okay there's not going to be a season this year,' the league can position itself better for next year,” Hupka said. “Because I'd rather have one year without work, than no prospect of there ever being the CFL again. If this helps the league get through this year so that they can come back next year, then it's the right call.”