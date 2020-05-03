SASKATOON -- An 18-year-old man faces several charges after police say he walked into a business with a bat and demanded property.

At around 11 a.m. on May 3, police were called to a business in the 200 block of Pendygrasse Rd. In a news release, police said a man entered a business with a bat and started to damage property in the store. He threatened the employee and made off with some items.

Police said officers caught up with the man a short distance away and deployed a Conductive Energy Weapon, or Taser, however it was not effective. Police arrested the man shortly after.

He faces charges including making threats to cause death or bodily harm, theft under $5,000, mischief and causing a disturbance.