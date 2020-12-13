SASKATOON -- The Saskatoon tourism and hospitality industry is mourning the loss of TCU Place CEO Bob Korol.

Korol died following a battle with cancer earlier this week. He is survived by his wife and two children. Korol was 64 years old.

Tammy Sweeney, COO with TCU Place spoke about Korol’s passion for tourism and the hospitality industry

“Bob was so passionate about the community and passionate about this building,” Sweeney said. “He’s one of the good guys who will be remembered for his love of the community, his love for the hospitality industry, tourism, definitely a strong player that way.”

Korol was CEO of TCU Place for over 10 years and Sweeney said during his time with the arts and convention centre, he made TCU Place financially viable, and his work allowed the centre to continue operations during the pandemic.

“As a lasting gift to us, what he’s done over the past few years with building a reserve, has allowed us to continue operating through COVID, so we are extremely grateful for everything he’s done for the organization,” Sweeney said.

“He made TCU a better place.”