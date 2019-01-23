

CTV Saskatoon





The Centre Mall at Eighth Street and Circle Drive is getting a major facelift both inside and out.

The company that owns the mall, Morguard Real Estate Investment Trust, is spending $43 million on the project which will begin early this year.

"The redevelopment will create a contemporary, connected space that can be enjoyed by our guests and existing tenants while paving the way for exciting new retailers and service providers in the future," Morguard senior vice president Margaret Knowles said in a news release.

Changes include upgrades to the entrances, layout of the food court and continued development of the new Cineplex theatre.

Work is expected to be complete in 2020.