The Humboldt Broncos logo at centre ice, which has become a memorial for the victims of the fatal bus crash earlier this month, will be removed on Friday.

Thursday is the final day for people to pay their respects at the logo before the ice surface is removed.

The team’s president Kevin Garinger said there are plans for a permanent memorial for the 16 people killed and 13 injured in the crash. The items currently sitting at centre ice will be moved into storage.

Humboldt’s city manager said the ice was kept longer than usual out of respect for the funerals and memorials held at the arena.

The Broncos were travelling to Nipawin to take on the Hawks on April 6 when their bus collided with a semi-truck at the intersection of Highway 35 and Highway 335. Five people remain in hospital in Saskatoon.