Central Sask. expected to get first snowfall of the season: Environment Canada

SASKATOON -

Brace yourself, Saskatchewan is expected to get its first winter weather Tuesday overnight into Wednesday with snowfall warnings and special weather statements issued for a swath of communities in central parts of the province.

Environment and Climate Change Canada (ECCC) issued several snowfall warnings on Tuesday covering a large territory from the Meadow Lake-Big River region on the western border to Kamsack-Canora-Preeceville regions to the east.

ECCC issued a special weather statement for the City of Saskatoon, warning residents in the area of a “wintery mix” of precipitation with the risk of freezing rain tonight and through Wednesday.

In a news release the city said with freezing rain expected overnight Tuesday, morning commuters are urged to use caution as roadways may be icy. City crews will be applying salt along slippery locations through the night beginning with highest-traffic streets, bridges and intersection, the city said.

If more than five centimetres of snow falls, all priority streets will be graded, the city said.

“Depending on the location, snow or a rain/snow mix is expected to begin overnight tonight and continue throughout the day in some parts on Wednesday before tapering off Thursday morning,” ECCC said in its weather statement.

The weather agency forecasts the heaviest snowfall to hit areas north of Highway 16 with five to 10 centimetres of snow expected to fall in North Battleford by Thursday morning.

Patchy freezing rain is also possible for communities south of Highway 16, ECCC said.