Celine Dion's Courage World Tour will bring the Canadian superstar to Sasakoon next spring.

Dion is slated to perform at SaskTel Centre on Apr. 21, 2020. Tickets are expected to go on sale at 10 a.m. on Oct. 4.

The tour is Dion's first in more than a decade, with planned stops in almost 100 cities around the world.