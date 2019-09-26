Celine Dion to hit Saskatoon stage in April 2020
Celine Dion performs in concert at the Bell Centre in Montreal, Sunday, July 31, 2016. (Graham Hughes/The Canadian Press)
Published Thursday, September 26, 2019 10:52AM CST
Celine Dion's Courage World Tour will bring the Canadian superstar to Sasakoon next spring.
Dion is slated to perform at SaskTel Centre on Apr. 21, 2020. Tickets are expected to go on sale at 10 a.m. on Oct. 4.
The tour is Dion's first in more than a decade, with planned stops in almost 100 cities around the world.