Saskatoon residents who don’t have a Valentine have a different way to celebrate at Winston’s Pub.

Their Anti-Valentine’s Day event started 10 years ago when some staff members were having relationship troubles, owner Chris Beavis said.

“There were a couple of staff members that were going through the end of some difficult relationships. We'll put it that way.

They came up with the idea of doing an anti-Valentine’s day and more of an Independence Day to celebrate independence and the single people out there."

Over the years they’ve received a good response with the amount of people attending steadily going up. This year they expect about 100 people.

Relationship expert and couples counsellor Crystal Derry with Bridge Counselling tells CTV News, “Everyone is different. If people feel that I want to celebrate this day with my romantic partner therefore if I don't have a romantic partner, this day sucks.

“I think if we shift our perspective on it that it’s just a celebration of love. We're all human beings who desire love and that love is something that connects us all, then it can be a really beautiful day."

The event will feature a contest where patrons can celebrate their relationship fails by sharing their worst break up story in 10 seconds or less.