Caution urged around Saskatoon's river
The Meewasin Valley Authority (MVA) is advising people to stay away from the riverbank during the spring season.
“The ground below is so brittle that even children and pets can easily break through and fall into the river below,” said Meewain’s manager of planning and conservation Mike Velonas in a news release.
The melting conditions of the season cause a higher flow of water that can cut into the ice and soil along the riverbank making the ground unstable, even if it appears solid.
"The temperature of the river is still extremely cold coming out of winter and with the higher and faster flow of water, it is extremely dangerous even for experienced swimmers," Velonas said.
The MVA says the conditions of the lower Meewasin Trail are not safe this time of year and asks the community to stay away from the shores of the South Saskatchewan River.
“We want everyone to safely experience the river valley, and this can be done by keeping to the main paved Meewasin Trail away from the river’s edge in the spring months,” Velonas said.
