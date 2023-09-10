Cause of Saskatoon basement fire under investigation

A fire investigator was on scene after a blaze broke out in the basement of a Saskatoon home on Sunday morning.

Firefighters were called to the 300 block of 31st Street West around 1:24 a.m. with a report of a house on fire, according to a Saskatoon Fire Department news release.

Crews saw smoke coming from the rear of the home when they arrived on scene, the fire department says.

All occupants were out of the house by the time firefighters arrived.

The fire, which originated in the basement, was quickly brought under control and an investigator was called in to determine the cause.