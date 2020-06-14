SASKATOON -- The Saskatoon Fire Department responded to a hydrocarbon disposal fire at GFL Environmental Sunday afternoon.

Crews received a call around 2:55 p.m. reporting what was believed to be a pile of garbage on fire at GFL Environmental in the 100 block of Cory Road in the rural municipality of Corman Park, according to a release.

Firefighters were met by staff members on site and confirmed a fire was burning in a hydrocarbon disposal area.

The fire department said crews connected to an on-site hydrant and used on-board water supplies to suppress the fire.

It is unknown what caused the material used to absorb hydrocarbons to ignite, the release said.

A cause and origin investigation will not be provided as this area is outside of the Saskatoon Fire Department’s jurisdiction, according to the release.

The fire department said there is no elevated concern relative to hazardous materials as a result of this incident.

No injuries were reported.