Cats take over home in Caswell Hill amid growing stray crisis

In the neighbourhood of Caswell Hill, a house was found overrun not by people but by dozens of cats. A concerned neighbour brought the situation to light.

"We received a complaint from a member of the public concerned for the welfare of animals on the property," said Don Ferguson, executive director of Animal Protection Services of Saskatchewan.

The house had been seemingly surrendered to the feline occupants, with the human tenants resorting to living in tents in the backyard.

Upon inspection, authorities found that the living conditions had deteriorated significantly, raising concerns about cleanliness and sanitation and prompting the fire department to close the property.

"We have a scale from one to five. One being acceptable and five being filthy. We were definitely going towards the scale of five in terms of cleanliness and sanitation," Ferguson said about the state of the house.

Fred Dyck, President of the SPCA, stressed the significance of spaying and neutering pets and understanding local bylaws and responsibilities as a pet owner to help control the pet population.

"It helps the population if you're spayed and neutered. But understand your bylaws, and your responsibilities as an owner - you know, being a responsible pet owner. That's really the responsibility," Dyck explained.

Unfortunately, the situation in Caswell Hills took a grim turn, with most of the 39 cats found in the abandoned house having to be euthanized.

"Nobody got into this job to rescue animals only to euthanize them. Unfortunately, in Saskatchewan and the rest of Canada, we have a pet overpopulation problem and not enough good homes," Ferguson said.

The interior damage to the house was so extensive that the homeowner reportedly considered demolishing the property.

As the situation in Caswell Hills underscores, the issue of stray animals calls for both immediate interventions and a broader community effort to ensure the welfare of pets and prevent such troubling scenarios in the future.