SASKATOON -- The Greater Saskatoon Catholic Schools division released a statement to parents and caretakers regarding growing concerns about COVID-19.

The release acknowledges the growing concern about the virus, but also states that the risk of contracting the virus in Saskatchewan remains low.

The School Board states the “Saskatchewan Health Authority has plans and contingencies in place would a case occur in Saskatchewan.”

The statement also addresses up how they have their own pandemic plan that can be put in place if needed.

The school board says they will be in regular contact stakeholders such as health officials, various city departments and airport authorities as they monitor the situation.