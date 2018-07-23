A Saskatoon cat owner says the pet-sitter she hired neglected her cats for weeks while she was on vacation.

Becky Benoit claims her cats were left without food and water, and the litter box was overflowing.

“I just couldn’t believe it. I was really shocked,” Benoit told CTV News.

Nearly halfway into the Benoit family’s six-week vacation in Nova Scotia, Benoit’s husband unexpectedly got called into work. When he arrived back home in Saskatoon, he discovered the cats were neglected.

“When my husband called me and told me that there appeared to be no one taking care of the cat, I was stunned,” Benoit said.

Benoit said she hired Prairie Critter Sitters to look after their two cats while they were away, but didn’t get what was promised.

CTV News reached out to Prairie Critter Sitters, but has yet to receive a response.

The business owner, Paula Olfert, took to Facebook to explain her side.

She said she hired an independent contractor to look after Benoit’s cats, and they were the ones who didn’t visit the home.

Olfert acknowledges she is ultimately at fault and said she has learned a lesson.

Benoit says Prairie Critter Sitters has given her a refund, and has left the cats with her sister.

Saskatoon SPCA said it is investigating the incident.