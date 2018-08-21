

The lawyer for the semi-driver charged in connection with the deadly Humboldt Broncos bus crash has asked for an adjournment, saying he only recently received the particulars of the case.

Crown prosecutor Robin Ritter did not object at Tuesday’s hearing and the defence election is now set for Oct. 2 at 9:30 a.m. in Melfort.

“This is normal. There’s a lot of materials for the accused and his counsel to review. He’ll need time to review those materials,” Ritter said.

At that point Jaskirat Sidhu, 29, could enter a plea and if he chooses to plead not guilty could decide whether to be tried by a judge or a judge and jury.

Sidhu is charged with 16 counts of dangerous driving causing death and 13 counts of dangerous driving causing bodily harm after the semi he was driving and the Broncos team bus collided on a Saskatchewan highway on April 6.

The crash killed 16 people and injured 13 others.

Sidhu was released on $1,000 bail last month. A number of conditions were imposed, including a driving ban, a curfew, and an order to surrender his passport.

