SASKATOON -- The Saskatchewan Health Authority (SHA) has identified a positive COVID-19 case at a Saskatoon school.

On Saturday Greater Saskatoon Catholic Schools (GSCS) was informed by the SHA about a positive case of COVID-19 in an individual at St. Volodymyr School in Saskatoon, the school division said in a news release.

GSCS is working with health officials to notify parents and caregivers and the SHA is recommending all close contacts get tested for COVID-19, GSCS said. Risk of exposure for anyone not considered a clost contact is low.

The affected classes and cohort will switch to online learning, the division said.