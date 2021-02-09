SASKATOON -- On Monday, the Saskatchewan Health Authority informed Greater Saskatoon Catholic Schools (GSCS) of a positive COVID-19 case at École St. Peter School.

The division is working with Public Health to notify parents and caregivers, GSCS said in a news release.

Risk of exposure for anyone who is not considered a close contact is low, according to GSCS.

The affected class will switch to online instruction, GSCS said.