Case of COVID-19 confirmed at Saskatoon school
Published Tuesday, February 9, 2021 11:31AM CST
A empty classroom is pictured at Eric Hamber Secondary school in Vancouver, B.C. Monday, March 23, 2020. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward)
SASKATOON -- On Monday, the Saskatchewan Health Authority informed Greater Saskatoon Catholic Schools (GSCS) of a positive COVID-19 case at École St. Peter School.
The division is working with Public Health to notify parents and caregivers, GSCS said in a news release.
Risk of exposure for anyone who is not considered a close contact is low, according to GSCS.
The affected class will switch to online instruction, GSCS said.