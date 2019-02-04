

The case against the owner of the trucking company involved in the fatal Humboldt Broncos bus crash has been adjourned until next month.

Sukhmander Singh, the owner of Adesh Deol Trucking Ltd., is facing eight charges related to non-compliance with federal and provincial safety regulations in Alberta.

Sixteen people were killed and another 13 injured when a semi-truck owned by Adesh Deol collided with the Broncos team bus in April.

Singh’s lawyer, Raja Sadat, told court she has received more than 1,000 pages of disclosure in the case.

It has been adjourned to March 15. Singh was not in court in Calgary on Monday.

The Crown said it is ready to proceed, so it is strictly a defence adjournment.

The driver, Jaskirat Sidhu, pleaded guilty to all 29 charges in the crash on Jan. 8. At his sentencing hearing last week, the Crown asked for a 10-year sentence for Sidhu, followed by a 10-year driving prohibition. The judge reserved her decision to March 22.