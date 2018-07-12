

CTV Saskatoon





A Saskatoon-based construction company has been fined $80,000 in connection with the death of a 19-year-old worker nearly two years ago.

Carmont Construction Ltd. was handed the fine in Saskatoon Provincial Court on Thursday after pleading guilty to a charge under the Saskatchewan Employment Act. The company was accused of not making arrangements for the use, handling and transport of sound barrier panels in a manner that protects the health and safety of workers.

The worker, Austyn Schenstead, died in Nov. 2016 while on the job for the family-run company. A large piece of concrete fell off a truck and onto him in an alley on the 300 block of Tache Crescent.