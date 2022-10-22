Carla Beck wins 94 per cent approval during first leadership review

Members of the Saskatchewan NDP have given new leader, Carla Beck, a 94 per cent approval on her first leadership review.

“I’m so proud to receive this support and to keep building to win the next election,” Beck said in a Sask. NDP news release.

Beck became Leader of the Saskatchewan NDP in June of 2022 following the resignation of former leader Ryan Meili.

Beck became the first female leader of the party following a leadership that saw her face off against Saskatoon-based lawyer Kaitlyn Harvey.

“I tell people all the time that I truly do have one of the best jobs in the world, I really mean it,” Beck said in the release.

“It’s such a privilege to be able to travel this province to talk with folks in their home communities about their vision for a better future for our province.”

The Sask. NDP’s annual convention is being held in Saskatoon from Oct. 21 to Oct. 23.

2022 marks the 84th convention in the party’s history.