

CTV Saskatoon





A stalled vehicle thwarted an attempted carjacking suspect’s efforts in Saskatoon Thursday morning.

City police say, at about 8:15 a.m., a resident on the 1700 block of Coy Avenue reported an unknown male attempted to steal their vehicle as they started it to warm it up. The suspect threatened the vehicle owner and one of the owner’s family members, stating he was armed with a gun, but was unable to escape with the vehicle because it stalled in the driveway.

Police say he was trying to steal another vehicle when police arrived.

He was eventually taken into custody after a short foot chase and, according to police, was found to be in possession of a sawed-off, .22-calibre rifle.

He’s facing a number of charges.

No one was injured.