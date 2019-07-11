

CTV Saskatoon





Support is pouring in for a family who lost two children to carbon monoxide poisoning.

A GoFundMe page has been started to raise money for the families of cousins Benjamin and Nacada, aged 12 and 13, who were found dead Tuesday in a Prince Albert area home. RCMP say they died of carbon monoxide poisoning.

The tragedy is prompting Saskatoon Fire Department to remind people of the importance of carbon monoxide detectors.

"It's really important that these CO alarms are in every home, near sleeping areas on all levels of the home and that we test them regularly and that they are operational," Chief Morgan Hackl said.

Early signs of poisoning include nausea and vomiting, he said.

Earlier this week 46 people staying in a Winnipeg hotel were rushed to hospital with carbon monoxide poisoning. There were no deaths.

An Ontario man who lost four members of his family to carbon monoxide poisoning - and was a force behind a 2015 law in that province making detectors mandatory in all vulnerable homes - said Saskatchewan should do the same.

"I would tell them that they need to have a law passed as soon as possible so that every resident in your province will be protected in their workplaces, schools. etc.," John Gignac said.

At present in Saskatchewan, only new builds and renovations require alarms.

Ways to prevent the gas from building in your home include ensuring gas equipment and appliances are properly installed and maintained and keeping them free from obstruction.

Generators, barbecues and portable heaters should only be used outside and vehicles should never be left running indoors.