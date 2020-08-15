Advertisement
Car lovers gather for Saskatoon Show and Shine event despite cancellation
Classic car enthusiasts gather on 8th Street despite cancellation of Show and Shine event (Andrew Mareschal/CTV Saskatoon)
SASKATOON -- The 2020 Show and Shine event was cancelled this year but that didn’t stop some car enthusiasts from showing off their rides.
The official event was supposed to begin this weekend but was shut down due to concerns over COVID-19.
- 25 new COVID-19 cases, 1 more death reported in Sask.
- Saskatoon Folkfest goes virtual, aims to ‘connect through culture’ during COVID-19
Classic car lovers still gathered in parking lots on 8th Street in Saskatoon – where the event usually happens – and in nearby towns such as Dalmeny to show them off.
Saskatoon police issued a traffic advisory Friday urging drivers using 8th Street to be patient and cautious due to an expected uptick in both vehicle and pedestrian traffic in the area.
Police said they will maintain a heavy presence on 8th Street over the weekend to ensure people are being safe.