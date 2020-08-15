SASKATOON -- The 2020 Show and Shine event was cancelled this year but that didn’t stop some car enthusiasts from showing off their rides.

The official event was supposed to begin this weekend but was shut down due to concerns over COVID-19.

Classic car lovers still gathered in parking lots on 8th Street in Saskatoon – where the event usually happens – and in nearby towns such as Dalmeny to show them off.

Saskatoon police issued a traffic advisory Friday urging drivers using 8th Street to be patient and cautious due to an expected uptick in both vehicle and pedestrian traffic in the area.

Police said they will maintain a heavy presence on 8th Street over the weekend to ensure people are being safe.