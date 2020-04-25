Car flips over on University Bridge; alcohol suspected factor
Published Saturday, April 25, 2020 9:44AM CST
SASKATOON -- Shortly after 10 p.m. Friday, Saskatoon police responded to a one-vehicle rollover on University Bridge.
The vehicle, which was travelling west, rolled over with the one occupant inside, blocking the west bound lanes, police said in a news release.
Westbound traffic was diverted away from the bridge for nearly an hour before traffic restrictions were lifted.
The driver, a 39-year-old man, was transported to hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
Police believe speed and alcohol were factors in the crash.