SASKATOON -- Shortly after 10 p.m. Friday, Saskatoon police responded to a one-vehicle rollover on University Bridge.

The vehicle, which was travelling west, rolled over with the one occupant inside, blocking the west bound lanes, police said in a news release.

Westbound traffic was diverted away from the bridge for nearly an hour before traffic restrictions were lifted.

The driver, a 39-year-old man, was transported to hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Police believe speed and alcohol were factors in the crash.