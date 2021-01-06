SASKATOON -- A 29-year-old man was shot at several times while parked in a vehicle on Cochin Avenue in Meadow Lake early Monday morning, RCMP say.

The driver was struck once and suffered serious injuries. Two other occupants in the vehicle were unharmed.

The vehicle was stationary at the start of the shooting and was put in motion during the incident, according to an RCMP news release.

It struck a power pole during the incident, caught fire and was heavily damaged.

Meadow Lake Fire and EMS attended to the scene along with RCMP.

The man was taken to hospital and is receiving treatment for his injuries.

Investigators believe he was the target of the attack.

The investigation is ongoing.