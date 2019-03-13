According to the Saskatchewan Association of Rural Municipalities, the federal government needs to do more work towards solving a trade dispute with China affecting some canola exports to that country from Canada.

SARM President Ray Orb says the issue is at the top of a list of issues to discuss during the association’s annual convention in Saskatoon.

“We think that the federal government should have this as one of their highest priorities,” Orb told reporters at the convention Tuesday. “It has a huge impact, not only to Western Canada and Saskatchewan, but to the Canadian economy because of the jobs and spinoffs."

Canada exported approximately $3.6 billion worth of canola products to China in 2017.

At the beginning of March, China barred Winnipeg-based Richardson International from shipping its canola into the country, citing quality concerns the company says were unfounded.

“We need that issue resolved now,” said Orb. “Canola prices have dropped already, the outlook for canola, the futures for canola are under a lot of pressure right now and we think that’s a real big problem. The profits from canola [are] what keep our Saskatchewan farms viable.”

Orb says he wants to see Minister of International Trade Jim Carr and other federal officials to travel to China in an effort to resolve the issue.

“We think that’s what their plan should be, and that’s what we’re going to ask Minister Carr if he’s prepared to go to China to talk to Chinese officials about this issue,” said Orb.

Carr is to speak with SARM on Thursday.