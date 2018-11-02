

CTV Saskatoon





The footprint of clubroot has grown in Saskatchewan, SaskCanola says.

Visible symptoms of the disease have been confirmed in 37 Saskatchewan canola fields.

Clubfoot has now expanded to crop districts 7B, 6B, and 5B in addition to the 9AE, 9AW and 9B districts confirmed in 2017.

“Knowing that clubroot is present is valuable information as it will enable producers to make informed clubroot management plans,” Ministry of Agriculture plant disease specialist Barb Ziesman said in a news release.

“If clubroot is found early, it can be managed much more effectively with minimum impact on yield.”

Clubroot is a soil-borne disease that causes swelling on canola roots, which ultimately causes premature death of the plant.

No economical control measures exist that can remove the pathogen from an infested field.

The Saskatchewan environment ministry led an extensive clubroot survey this year in response to detections last fall, SaskCanola says.

Once soil testing is complete, a clubroot distribution map will be released by early 2019.