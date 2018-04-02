CanniMed CEO resigns, Aurora Cannabis SVP takes role in interim
Brent Zettl, then CEO of CanniMed, is photographed in Toronto on Monday, Dec. 11, 2017. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chris Young
The Canadian Press
Published Monday, April 2, 2018 10:53AM CST
CanniMed Therapeutics CEO Brent Zettl has resigned, effective immediately, as Aurora Cannabis nears completion of its acquisition of the medical marijuana company.
Zettl, who helped co-found the Saskatoon-based licensed producer in 1988, is pursuing other opportunities, the companies said in a statement.
He has agreed to remain available to CanniMed and Aurora as they integrate the two companies.
Aurora's senior vice president of business integration Andre Jerome has been appointed as interim chief executive.
In January, Aurora struck a stock-and-cash deal valued at $1.1 billion to buy CanniMed.
The agreement ended a sometimes-terse takeover battle between the two marijuana companies.
