Cannimed approves of Sask. retail pot plan
File photo (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Ron Ward)
Published Tuesday, January 9, 2018 12:24PM CST
Saskatoon-based Cannimed Therapeutics is signalling its approval of the province’s plan to issue about 60 retail permits for the sale of cannabis.
The company will partner with Ontario’s Up Cannabis to apply for a retail permit, its CEO, Brent Zettl, confirmed to CTV News on Tuesday.
"I think the key thing is going to be how they're actually setting up the regulations, and the regulations surrounding that, from protecting youth and inventory, and making sure they're running legitimate businesses,” Zettl said.
The Saskatchewan Liquor and Gaming Authority and an independent third party are to choose retailers through the two-phase process. Following a screening of applicants’ finances and other requirements, those remaining are to go into a random lottery.
Further details on the province’s application criteria for would-be marijuana retailers are expected in the coming weeks.
More Stories
- Amber Alert suspect Jarrod Charles enters plea
- Semi jackknifed on Highway 11 near Dundurn
- No preliminary hearing for Alexa Emerson; direct indictment approved
- Fire destroys three businesses in Hudson Bay, no injuries reported
- Cannimed approves of Sask. retail pot plan
- Saskatoon interested in hosting Canadian Finals Rodeo
- Provincial government spends $7.7M on crop research
- Flu case numbers spiking across Canada, but peak could be few weeks off: experts 1