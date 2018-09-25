With cannabis soon to be legal, a new Angus Reid poll shows the majority of Canadians have some anxiety.

The poll suggests Canadians are three times more likely to say measures in the law will fail when it comes to preventing minors from accessing pot, and twice as likely to say they doubt the ability of their community police to assess and punish those driving under the influence.

Additionally, 51 per cent of the 1,500 people surveyed across the country said they worry their province isn’t ready for legalization.

“People don’t look or feel to be very confident in local police forces and their ability to enforce the new laws and rules that come with legalization,” said Shachi Kurl, executive director of Angus Reid.

British Columbia is the only province that had more respondents confident (48 per cent) than not confident (40 per cent) in their government being ready for legalization.

Saskatoon police said when it comes to cracking down on drivers who are high, the force is in a good place.

“We’ve got 40 standard field sobriety officer and we’re looking to increase that number by 80 by the end of the year for the Saskatoon Police Service,” superintendent Brian Shalovelo said.

Another concern among survey respondents surrounds youth.

Canadians surveyed are also skeptical of how governments will be able to keep pot away from minors. Shalovelo acknowledged that will be a challenge.

“I think if we’re going to have more of the product in our community, then I think it’s reasonable to say that it might fall in the hands of minors. So I ask parents, you know, to have that conversation with their children.”

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has publically said it’s “too easy” for Canadian kids to get ahold of pot and criminals are benefiting. The hope is that legalization will change that.